TIM COOK ON TOUR: Here's everywhere the Apple CEO has been visiting

Apple CEO Tim Cook is busy travelling around the world, popping up in Germany, Belgium and now Israel.

9to5Mac reports that Cook arrived in Israel on Thursday, where he met with President Reuven Rivlin, and is expected to meet later on with former President Shimon Peres.

Israel is the third stop on Cook’s international tour. He’s also been spotted in Germany and Belgium.

Here’s a map that shows where the Apple CEO has been so far:

On Monday, Cook visited the European Commission in Belgium, where he was photographed with Andrus Ansip, vice-president of the EC in charge of the digital single market.

We first learned about Cook’s trip to Germany when he was filmed inside the head office of the BILD newspaper in Berlin, Germany.





Another shot from inside Bild:

But that wasn’t Cook’s first stop. He met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel before the newspaper visit.

BILD/Kugler/Federal Government Apple CEO Tim Cook with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Cook also visited the Seele glass manufacturing facility in Augsburg, Germany. That’s the company behind the large glass panels being used in Apple’s new campus in Cupertino.

Here’s the last of 2400 giant panels for Apple Campus 2. Thanks to the innovative glass makers at seele in Augsburg! pic.twitter.com/bZVe3dIGL0

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 23, 2015

Apple-CEO Tim Cook visits German Seele Group, producer of the glass front of the new #Apple Campus 2 #hiddenchampion pic.twitter.com/AFHonW4wl2

— Christoph Dernbach (@CDernbach) February 23, 2015

Another stop on Tim Cook’s schedule was at an Apple Store in Berlin. He gave a talk to employees, and was overhead saying that he wears his Apple Watch in the shower.

Das war großartig! Ich liebe Deutschland! pic.twitter.com/43pHDyg8iK

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 25, 2015

So where will Cook appear next? One possibility is that he’s going to visit Milan. It’s currently Milan Fashion Week, and Apple has been keen to promote the Apple Watch to the fashion press. Earlier this week it published a multi-page advert in Vogue magazine that showcased the Apple Watch.

Apple Expands Apple Watch Marketing Efforts With New Multi-Page Spread in Vogue Magazine http://t.co/rKsaUPzIeM pic.twitter.com/PAvS39tEbC

— Mathieu (@MathieuChabod) February 25, 2015

But Apple isn’t stopping at print adverts, it has also courted fashion celebrities like Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld to help show off the Apple Watch.

