TIM COOK USES A WHITE IPHONE

Amongst the many tid bits from Tim Cook’s big talk at the D Conference tonight, we learned he’s a fan of the white iPhone with no case.



When explaining why Cook doesn’t think Google Glass will be a big deal, he pulled out his phone revealing he’s a white iPhone user. He was talking about wrist computing and said most people use their smartphones as watches, so anything that goes on the wrist is going to be special.

