Tim Cook Sounded Pretty Sure That Most People Would Love That Free U2 Album

Apple Tim Cook and U2’s Bono at the iPhone 6 launch event.

Tim Cook wasn’t counting on the backlash Apple caused when it pushed U2’s latest album to every iTunes user last week.

In the final segment of his interview with Charlie Rose, which was clearly recorded before Apple had to save face by creating a page for customers to remove the U2 album, Cook said he thought most people would dig the free tunes.

“I think the vast majority of [customers] are going to love the music,” Cook said, according to a transcript of the interview. “Some may not love it. I hope they all do. But it was more about our customers. And so, it felt great to participate in something that’s music history, one of the largest album releases ever.”

According to Peter Kafka of Re/code, only about 2 million people downloaded the U2 album, a tiny percentage of Apple’s 800 million iTunes users.

The final segment of Cook’s interview with Rose airs Monday night on PBS. You should be able to find it on Hulu later this week.

