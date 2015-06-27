TIM COOK: 'Today marks a victory for equality, perseverance and love'

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared his thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decision to legalise gay marriage nationwide on Twitter following the ruling on Friday.

“Today marks a victory for equality, perseverance and love,” he wrote.

He also quoted the late CEO and co-founder of Apple Steve Jobs about changing the world. Here are his tweets:

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 26, 2015

“The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.”

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 26, 2015

Just minutes after he tweeted, both tweets racked up over one million favourites and retweets each.

Cook publicly came out as gay in an essay for Bloomberg Businessweek this past October.

“While I have never denied my sexuality, I haven’t publicly acknowledged it either, until now,” he wrote in the essay from about seven months ago. “So let me be clear: I’m proud to be gay, and I consider being gay among the greatest gifts God has given me.”

