LIVE: Tim Cook Defends Apple's Tax-Avoiding Policies To The Senate

Tim Cook is set to testify this morning before Congress about Apple’s tax-avoidance policies.



We’ll live blog his statements. Click refresh for the latest, or just hit this link.

The backstory: Apple uses subsidiaries in Ireland as a way to lower its tax burden. Senators John McCain and Carl Levin think this is not right and Apple, and other companies should be paying more in taxes to the U.S.

Senator Rand Paul, however, thinks all of this is nonsense. He thinks that the tax code should be rewritten. He thinks that it’s ridiculous to drag Tim Cook in front of Congress to talk about doing something that’s perfectly legal.

Cook should be up shortly. As soon as he is, we’ll bring you his comments.

