There's a new sign that Apple is releasing new MacBooks soon

Apple announced the new iPhone earlier this week, but people hoping for new Mac laptops and desktops are still waiting for an update.

Apple CEO Tim Cook says to hold on. They’re coming.

In a purported email to a customer obtained and published by MacRumors, Cook wrote, “I love the Mac and we are very committed to it. Stay tuned.”

Apple is expected to release new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac models this fall.

The biggest upgrade may be to the MacBook Pro, which is expected to get a fingerprint reader, and a new touchscreen section of its keyboard.

Here are our predictions for the MacBook Pro Apple is working on.

