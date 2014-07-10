Apple CEO Tim Cook Told A Reporter To Ditch Her Samsung Phone For An IPhone

Tim Cook was spotted at Allen and Company’s Sun Valley Conference Wednesday. Press swarmed on Cook once they realised he was there, but the Apple CEO gave one reporter this advice: ditch your Samsung phone.

Here’s a shot of Cook at the conference from The Information’s Jessica Lessin:

Ok Apple’s Tim cook just told me to upgrade my phone. It’s a Samsung. I dont think I redeemed myself by saying I also had an iPhone

— Anousha (@anoushasakoui) July 9, 2014

And another of Cook talking to reporters:

