Apple CEO Tim Cook Told A Reporter To Ditch Her Samsung Phone For An IPhone

Sam Colt

Tim Cook was spotted at Allen and Company’s Sun Valley Conference Wednesday. Press swarmed on Cook once they realised he was there, but the Apple CEO gave one reporter this advice: ditch your Samsung phone.

Here’s a shot of Cook at the conference from The Information’s Jessica Lessin:

And another of Cook talking to reporters:

