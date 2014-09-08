Here's The Most Thorough Thing Tim Cook Has Said About Wearables

Asa Mathat | D: All Things Digital Apple CEO Tim Cook talks wearables with Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher.

All signs point to an iWatch from Apple at their upcoming September 9th event, yet we still don’t know too many specifics about the wearable.

While Apple has been noticeably silent on the possibility of Apple entering that particular product category, CEO Tim Cook did offer some hints in an 2013 interview with AllThingsD.

“I think the wrist is interesting,” said Cook. “The wrist is natural.”

In the interview, Cook is hesitant to specifically state that Apple is looking to wearables, but he mentions what a mainstream wearable must accomplish for people to actually feel the need to use it, giving us a glimpse at the bar Apple is setting for success.

“For something to work here,” said Cook, gesturing at his wrist, “You first have to convince people it’s so incredible that they want to wear it.”

It’s an important distinction that could explain why so many other companies’ attempts at a smartwatch have fallen flat, failing to convince people of any truly compelling benefits.

“If we had a room full of 10 to 20-year olds, and we said ‘Everyone stand up that has a watch on,’ I’m not sure anyone would stand up,” Cook said, pausing a moment before taking an iPhone out of his pocket. “I don’t see it. Their watch is this.”

“There’s nothing great out there that I’ve seen,” Cook continues. “There’s nothing that’s going to convince a kid who has never worn glasses, or a band, or a watch, or whatever to wear one, or at least I haven’t seen it. I think there’s lots of things to solve in this space, but it’s an area that’s ripe for exploration.”

You can watch the entire interview below.

