Tim Cook Talks About Growing Up In The South And Seeing Things That Would 'Literally Make Me Sick'

Tim Cook recently did an interview with Duke’s MBA school. (Cook got an MBA there 25 years ago.)



Unlike many of his interviews with the business press, or Wall Street analysts, Cook seemed more relaxed and a bit more personal.

In this clip he talks about growing up in Alabama and how it shaped his world view:

I was born and raised in the South and I saw over the course of growing up, some of the worst behaviour in terms of discrimination that literally would make me sick and I always felt that Kennedy Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King did an incredible amount for the whole of the world. They didn’t solve it, because it’s not solved today, but they moved things forward in a major way and not just for people in the United States but for people I think all over the world. And they knowingly risked their lives for it, that it meant that much to them. Both of them, I think, if we would have had the privilege of talking to them the day before they died, they knew they were doing it, it’s not that it snuck up on them, and they weren’t aware that were nuts out there that wanted to take them out, and they kept on anyway. I think, that is so incredibly impressive to me that someone would care that much to do it. That’s why I have three photos in my offices, two are Kennedy one is King, that’s the only photos I have in my office. I look at them everyday and I think they’re incredible role models for us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.