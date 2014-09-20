Tim Cook Surprised Apple Fans Waiting To Buy The IPhone 6

James Cook

Tim Cook surprised eager fans who had queued for hours outside Apple’s retail store in Palo Alto, California, with a personal appearance and plenty of time to take selfies. 

Cook traveled along the line of customers waiting to purchase the iPhone 6, chatting to them and posing with them for photos. 


Inside the store, Tim Cook helped get employees in the mood by joining in with the customary cheering and clapping that accompanies the release of a new Apple product. 

And when it was time to let people into the store, it was Tim Cook who was there to open the doors.

