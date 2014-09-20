Tim Cook Surprised Apple Fans Waiting To Buy The IPhone 6

Tim Cook surprised eager fans who had queued for hours outside Apple’s retail store in Palo Alto, California, with a personal appearance and plenty of time to take selfies.

Cook traveled along the line of customers waiting to purchase the iPhone 6, chatting to them and posing with them for photos.

Selfie with man behind this craze. Apple CEO Tim cook. interviewed him at Palo Alto store. @kron4news @KRON4APero pic.twitter.com/SQOwSabGUI

— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) September 19, 2014

This is why you wait in line at the Apple store in Palo Alto. Tim Cook selfie. #iphone6 pic.twitter.com/5w4jhzIEPE

— Mariel Myers (@producermariel) September 19, 2014





Inside the store, Tim Cook helped get employees in the mood by joining in with the customary cheering and clapping that accompanies the release of a new Apple product.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has arrived at the company’s Palo Alto store to open the doors for customers purchasing iPhone’s. pic.twitter.com/ks1hWwhrG0

— CNBC Newsroom (@CNBCnow) September 19, 2014

And when it was time to let people into the store, it was Tim Cook who was there to open the doors.

