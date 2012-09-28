Here Are The Apps Tim Cook Suggests You Use Instead Of Apple Maps

This is the mobile Web version of Google Maps.

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

Tim Cook released a letter to Apple customers today, apologizing for failing to deliver on its new mapping application for iPhones and iPads.Cook promises the app will get better, but suggests users try a few alternative apps in the meantime.



Here are the apps he suggests you use instead of Apple Maps:

Bing

MapQuest

Waze

Google Maps (via the mobile website, maps.google.com)

Nokia Maps (via the mobile website, m.maps.nokia.com)

For the mobile Web version of Google Maps and Nokia Maps, you’ll need to create a shortcut to the sites on your iPhone’s home screen by bookmarking them. We show you how to do that here for Google and here for Nokia.

The maps mixup may have serious implications for Apple:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.