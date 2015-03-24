Tim Cook still has Steve Jobs' number in his phone

Brent Schlender and Rick Tetzeli’s new book, “Becoming Steve Jobs: The Evolution of a Reckless Upstart into a Visionary Leader,” is full of intimate personal anecdotes about Steve Jobs.

One such scene takes place toward the end of the book when John Lasseter, Pixar’s chief creative officer and one of Jobs’ closest friends, recalls a conversation he had with Apple CEO Tim Cook after Jobs’ death.

Cook had just arrived at Laurene Powell Jobs’ fiftieth birthday party, which took place in November 2013.

“I got there kinda early, and Tim came in,” Lasseter said, according to the book. “He came over and we started talking, and I said, ‘Do you miss him? I really miss Steve.’ And I showed him this.”

Lasseter pointed to the favourite contacts on his iPhone. He still has Jobs’ phone number and photo there.

“I can’t get rid of that,” Lasseter said, according to Schlender and Tetzeli.

When he showed it to Cook at Jobs’ wife’s birthday party, Cook opened his phone and showed Lasseter that he still had Jobs’ number saved in his phone too.

Lasseter was part of the inner circle of friends that remained close to Jobs up until the time of his death.

“It’s funny, there’s a little club, I guess is the best way to describe it,” Lasseter says in Schlender and Tetzeli’s book. “The people like Jony and Tim, myself, that were very close to Steve up until the very end. And no one gets it, how much we miss him.”

