Tim Cook poured his heart out talking about Steve Jobs in a new 'Fast Company' profile

Apple CEO Tim Cook waxes lyrical about his late friend, Steve Jobs, in a new profile by Fast Company‘s Rick Tetzeli and Brent Schlender titled “The Steve Jobs you didn’t know: Kind, patient, and human.”

In it, Cooks says that a lot of people mistook Jobs’ passion as arrogance, and recalls other moments that demonstrate his softer, caring side.

Here are some of the highlights:

Cook says Jobs “cared deeply about things.” The Apple co-founder “was very passionate about things, and he wanted things to be perfect. And that was what was great about him. A lot of people mistook that passion for arrogance. He wasn’t a saint… But it’s emphatically untrue that he wasn’t a great human being, and that is totally not understood.”

The Apple co-founder “was very passionate about things, and he wanted things to be perfect. And that was what was great about him. A lot of people mistook that passion for arrogance. He wasn’t a saint… But it’s emphatically untrue that he wasn’t a great human being, and that is totally not understood.” Steve Jobs became more caring over time. “The Steve that I met in early ’98 was brash and confident and passionate and all of those things. But there was a soft side of him as well, and that soft side became a larger portion of him over the next 13 years. You’d see that show up in different ways. There were different employees and spouses here that had health issues, and he would go out of his way to turn heaven and earth to make sure they had proper medical attention. He did that in a major way, not in a minor, ‘Call me and get back to me if you need my help’ kind of way.”

“The Steve that I met in early ’98 was brash and confident and passionate and all of those things. But there was a soft side of him as well, and that soft side became a larger portion of him over the next 13 years. You’d see that show up in different ways. There were different employees and spouses here that had health issues, and he would go out of his way to turn heaven and earth to make sure they had proper medical attention. He did that in a major way, not in a minor, ‘Call me and get back to me if you need my help’ kind of way.” Jobs once called up Tim Cook’s mother to talk about him.“One day he calls my mum — he doesn’t even know my mum, she lives in Alabama,” Cook told Fast Company. “He said he was looking for me, but he knows how to find me! He talked to her about me. There are lots of these things where you saw the very soft or caring or feeling or whatever you want to call it side of him. He had that gene. Someone who’s viewing life only as a transactional relationship with people…doesn’t do that.”

It’s a far more positive view of the late Apple founder than a new film about Steve Jobs, “Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine,” which has been blasted by many who knew him.

On Twitter, Apple exec Eddy Cue called the film “inaccurate and mean-spirited view” and “not a reflection of the Steve I knew.”

Apple employees also reportedly walked out of a screening of the film at SXSW.

Read the full Fast Company profile of Steve Jobs here »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.