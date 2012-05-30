'When Steve Jobs Died, It Was The Saddest Day Of My Life'

Photo: Asa Mathat | All Things Digital

Apple CEO Tim Cook mourned Steve Jobs, his boss and mentor. And the depth of his grief caught him by surprise.”It was one of the saddest days of my life when he passed away,” he told AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg. “Maybe as much as you should see or predict that… I really didn’t.”



Cook explained: “At some point late last year, someone shook me and said, it’s time to get on. So that sadness was replaced with this intense determination.”

Asked what he learned from Jobs, Cook said: “He also taught me that the joy is in the journey, and he taught all of us that life is fragile. We’re not guaranteed tomorrow, so give it all you got…. I learned that focus is key—in a company and your personal life. You can only do so many things great, and you should cast aside the rest.”

It was an unusual admission from the normally steely Cook, whom USA Today described in April as having a “humorless and unemotional” reputation.

This interview is a big opportunity for Cook to change that reputation.

