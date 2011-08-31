Here's The Awesome Response Tim Cook Sent To A Random Emailer

Noah Davis
Tim Cook is arguably the most powerful tech figure on the planet.Apparently, the new Apple CEO still has time to email responses to random people who send him messages.

Ben Gold, whose blogs lists him as “a pretty cool guy, once you get to know him,” wrote a message to Cook that simply said, “Don’t be Steve Jobs, be Tim Cook.

Three and a half hours later, Cook replied: “Don’t worry. It’s the only person I know how to be.”

Pretty excellent. (It should be noted that his former boss also had a tendency to surprise emailers with responses.)

Gold, for his part, doesn’t even remember sending the message:

I honestly have no recollection of sending this email. It was actually a really shitty and stupid thing for me to write. I’m totally qualified to be giving advice to the new CEO of one of the largest tech companies in the world, right? I’m a fucking retard.

That said, I think it’s awesome that he responded at all.

Maybe I was high!? I don’t know.

(h/t SoupSoup)

