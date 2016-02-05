Tim Cook says Apple is considering bringing its software services to Android

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently spoke to Apple employees at a company-wide town hall meeting, Mark Gurman reports at 9to5Mac.

Notably, Cook mentioned Apple Music on Android as a way for Apple to test its services on non Apple-made hardware. Apple has been positioning itself as a “services company,”and Cook said the company is considering growing its services division by making it available on other platforms, such as Android, the operating system made by arch-rival Google.

Cook’s reported comments suggest that Apple may be looking to port services like iCloud and Apple Pay to Android.

The town hall meeting was held shortly after Apple posted what Wall Street considered to be a bad quarter, despite Apple generating over $18 billion in profit.

Many of Cook’s other remarks addressed concerns that investors had raised since last week’s earnings report, possibly because so many Apple employees own stock in the company.

Wall Street’s main concern for Apple is that it has passed “peak iPhone,” projecting that iPhone sales in 2016 might be down from last year.

Cook reportedly said that the iPhone is the “greatest business of the future,” and that he believes that iPhone sales can continue growing for decades.

Cook also expects the iPad division to continue growing revenue again by the end of the year. iPad sales have been declining for the past year. He also mentioned “far-off” new hardware products that won’t come out this year, hinting to the car that Apple is reported to be working on.

