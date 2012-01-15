Tim Cook Speaks! 'I Think We Were All Taken By Surprise' By The iPhone 4S Demand In China

Photo: AP Images

Tim Cook spoke with the Wall Street Journal in one of his first interviews as CEO of Apple about working conditions at factories making Apple devices as well as the riots that broke out over the iPhone 4S in China.He said the company had “taken all necessary precautions” in preparation for big lines for the iPhone 4S, but, “I think we were all taken by surprise.” He also said, “we will learn some things for the future and change some things.”



As for the working conditions in Apple’s supply chain, he says Apple is “raising the bar,” and wants to improve conditions:

“I have spent a lot of time in factories over my lifetime and we are clearly leading in this area … It is like innovating in products. You can focus on things that are barriers or you can focus on scaling the wall or redefining the problem.”

It sounds like Apple plans on having a more control over its manufacturing partners, saying Apple can prevent employees from working for too many hours by, “monitoring these plants at a very, very micro level.”

