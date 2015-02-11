TIM COOK: 'Sitting is the new cancer'

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 27, 2014.

Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said “sitting is the new cancer.”

He was talking about how the Apple Watch, which he’s been using for the last few months, will gently vibrate on his wrist to remind him to occasionally get up and move. Cook said reminding oneself to move is important for one’s health, hence his stance on “sitting.”

We’re pretty sure he got confused. He probably meant to say that sitting is the new smoking. (Smoking gives one cancer.)

