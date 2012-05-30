Tim Cook: Siri Will Get Much Better In The 'Coming Months'

Siri has been pretty disappointing so far, but Apple isn’t giving up on the product anytime soon. In fact, the company’s CEO Tim Cook says that Apple is “doubling down” on Siri.



“There’s more that [Siri] can do,” Cook said last night at All Things D’s big tech conference, according to a transcript on MacRumors. “We have a lot of people working on this. You’ll be really pleased with the things you’ll see over the coming months.

Cook added: “We’ve got some cool ideas about what Siri can do. We have a lot going on on this.”

While Cook didn’t highlight any specific changes that are coming, the company has been on a well-known hiring spree for the Siri team in recent months. Several developers we’ve spoken with believe that the company is working on integrating Siri with more apps in the App Store to make the product more useful.

Cook noted in the interview that many of Apple’s customers do love Siri already and even went so far as to say that the feature “becomes people’s best friend.” We’re not sure which people he’s talking about here, but one thing is clear: Apple believes Siri is a crucial feature that can’t be abandoned.

Indeed, Cook confirmed just how central Siri was to the latest iPhone, noting that the ‘S’ in iPhone 4S actually stands for Siri.

There’s certainly nothing wrong with Apple working to improve one of its products, but as others have pointed out, the company could have done a much better job early of explaining that Siri is a work-in-progress in order to better manage users’ expectations.

