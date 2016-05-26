Apple CEO Tim Cook looked at a 346-year-old painting and saw an iPhone

Apple CEO Tim Cook sees iPhones everywhere, even in 346-year-old paintings.

On Tuesday, during a Start-up Fest event in Amsterdam, European Commissioner Neelie Kroes asked Cook where and when the iPhone was invented, CNBC reports.

“You know, I thought I knew until last night. Last night Neelie took me over to look at some Rembrandt and in one of the paintings I was so shocked. There was an iPhone in one of the paintings,” Cook explained in jest.

The painting in question was not, for the record, a Rembrandt. It was a Pieter de Hooch piece called “Man Hands a Letter to a Woman in a Hall,” finished in 1670.

And yes, as you can see, that letter does look suspiciously like a cell phone — although personally I think it looks more like the HTC One.

