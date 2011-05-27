Apple COO Tim Cook rumoured To Be Visiting Samsung To Talk About New Screens For iPad 3

Jay Yarow
tim cook

Photo: AP

Apple’s COO Tim Cook is rumoured to have visiting Samsung last week to discuss using a new screen technology for the iPad 3, according to the Korea Herald, via Apple Insider.The new screen technology is AMOLED, which is supposed to be brighter, and uses less power. Apple currently uses LCD screens on the iPad.

The Herald’s report also claims Apple could release iPad 3 by year end, which has been rumoured in the past. (We’ve also seen that rumour shot down.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

apple sai-us samsung