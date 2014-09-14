What Tim Cook Doesn't Think Enough People Know About Steve Jobs

Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Tim Cook and Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs is famous for being a perfectionist visionary (who had a bit of a thorny side).

However, Apple CEO Tim Cook told Charlie Rose in a long and heartfelt interview that he doesn’t think that anything written about Jobs fully captures him. The one thing that Cook thinks gets left out is how Jobs was “one of the best mentors in the world.”

“He was a great teacher,” Cook told Rose. “This is something that’s never written about him.”

Cook explained that Jobs would go out of his way to make sure that people understood what he was trying to teach them, in a way that transcended his perfectionism. He cared about mentorship innately.

“It’s teaching and making sure people are learning, and him taking such an interest that he’s going out of his way to do this,” Cook says. “And I think it’s missed — it’s a huge, huge part of what he did that’s missed in most of the things that I’ve read.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.