Apple CEO Tim Cook: We found out about the FBI filing from the press

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Apple CEO Timothy Cook returns from a break in his testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s Investigations Subcommittee about the company’s offshore profit shifting and tax avoidance

Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to make his first public appearance since a court order directed Apple to help the FBI hack an encrypted terrorist’s iPhone.

Cook will appear on ABC News “World News Tonight” in an interview with David Muir on Wednesday night, but two very interesting short teaser clips were posted on the ABC News website on Wednesday afternoon.

In one, Cook indicates that Apple does not have a strong line of contact with the Department of Justice. For example, the first time that Apple heard about the filing that kicked the debate off was from the press.

Less than 24 hours later, he had posted an open letter on Apple’s website explaining the controversy after he huddled for hours with his legal team.

“This filing, we found out about the filing from the press. And I don’t think that’s the way the railroad should be run. And I don’t think that something so important to this country should be handled in this way,” Cook told ABC News’ David Muir.

The two teaser clips are embedded below. Business Insider will be covering the full interview, set to air on Wednesday evening.

<br /> <a href="http://abcnews.go.com/">ABC Breaking News</a> <a href="http://abcnews.go.com/Video">Latest News Videos</a>





ABC Breaking News Latest News Videos

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.