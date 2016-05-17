Here's what a $1 billion taxi ride looks like

Last week, Apple made a surprise investment of $1 billion into Didi Chuxing, the Uber of China.

On Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook visited Beijing, China, and met with Didi Chuxing president Jean Liu. He’s there to build guanxi — relationships with influential people — and perhaps talk to high-level government officials about reinstating Apple’s online book and movie stores.

On Monday, Cook visited an Apple Store, speaking with some of China’s top app developers, including Meituan, MeituPic, Toutiao.com, DayDayCook, and Tap4Fun.

Of course, he took a Didi taxi to the Apple Store. Here’s what it looks like to take a ride in a taxi service that you just invested $1 billion dollars in:

“Taxi!” Caught a cab in Beijing this morning with Didi Chuxing’s Jean Liu. pic.twitter.com/Sl2xnzXtNY

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 16, 2016

