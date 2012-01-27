TIM COOK: Any Accusation That Apple Doesn't Care About Worker Abuse Is Patently False

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Tim Cook has responded to reports of worker abuse in Foxconn factories with an email to all Apple employees, reports 9to5Mac.He sent the email to explain that “We care about every worker in our worldwide supply chain. Any accident is deeply troubling, and any issue with working conditions is cause for concern. Any suggestion that we don’t care is patently false and offensive to us.”



This seems to run directly counter to yesterday’s New York Times report in which an anonymous former Apple executive said, “We’ve known about labour abuses in some factories for four years, and they’re still going on. Why? Because the system works for us.”

Two big takeaways from Cook’s email:

“We are focused on educating workers about their rights, so they are empowered to speak up when they see unsafe conditions or unfair treatment. As you know, more than a million people have been trained by our program.”

“Every year we inspect more factories, raising the bar for our partners and going deeper into the supply chain. As we reported earlier this month, we’ve made a great deal of progress and improved conditions for hundreds of thousands of workers. We know of no one in our industry doing as much as we are, in as many places, touching as many people.”

Read the entire email over at 9to5Mac >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.