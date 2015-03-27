Tim Cook wants to 'raise the profile' of other Apple executives

Getty Images News Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said in a new interview that he doesn’t want to be the only person inside Apple talking to the press and being interviewed, and that he wants other executives to have their time in the limelight.

Cook spoke to Fortune Magazine for a lengthy story about his career at Apple and performance as CEO. In the story, he’s frequently compared to Apple’s former CEO Steve Jobs, who became Apple’s public face.

But Cook sounds keen for other Apple staff members to talk to the press. He tells Fortune that “My objective is to raise the public profile of several of the folks on the executive team, and others as well. Because I think that’s good for Apple at the end of the day.”

One example of Cook’s desire to raise the profile of other Apple executives is a recent New Yorker profile of the company’s design chief Sir Jony Ive. It’s the longest and most in-depth explanation yet on how Ive came to run Apple’s design department and control the appearance of both its hardware and software. If Cook gets his way, we may see similar profiles of other high-profile Apple executives, perhaps including retail head Angela Ahrendts and software head Eddy Cue.

