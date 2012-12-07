Tim Cook Just Dropped His Biggest Hint Yet That Apple Is Making A TV

Photo: Federico Ciccarese, Ciccarese Design
The biggest question surrounding Apple these days is what product category it will tackle next. Most think that’s a television set.
Apparently, Tim Cook thinks so too.
In an interview with NBC, Brian Williams asked Cook what the next big thing from Apple would be.
Here’s Cook’s answer:
When I go into my living room and turn on the TV, I feel like I have gone backwards in time by 20 to 30 years. It’s an area of intense interest. I can’t say more than that.
That’s probably the biggest on-the-record hint yet that Apple is in fact working on a television set.
