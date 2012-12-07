Tim Cook Just Dropped His Biggest Hint Yet That Apple Is Making A TV

A mockup of what an Apple TV could look like.

Photo: Federico Ciccarese, Ciccarese Design

The biggest question surrounding Apple these days is what product category it will tackle next. Most think that’s a television set.



Apparently, Tim Cook thinks so too.

In an interview with NBC, Brian Williams asked Cook what the next big thing from Apple would be.

Here’s Cook’s answer:

When I go into my living room and turn on the TV, I feel like I have gone backwards in time by 20 to 30 years. It’s an area of intense interest. I can’t say more than that.

That’s probably the biggest on-the-record hint yet that Apple is in fact working on a television set.

Don’t Miss: Gene Munster’s presentation on the future of Apple >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.