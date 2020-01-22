The Saudi Crown Prince accused of hacking Jeff Bezos' phone met with more than a dozen tech execs and celebs during the same US trip. From Tim Cook to Oprah, here's everyone Mohammed bin Salman met with.

REUTERS/Amir Levy Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

There’s a good chance Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and venture capitalist Peter Thiel are having their phones examined right about now, in the wake of new reports about the hacking of Jeff Bezos’ phone.

A forensic analysis commissioned by Bezos suggests that it’s likely his phone was hacked in May 2018 via a file sent from a WhatsApp account used by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to reports in The Guardian and the Financial Times.

The hacking attack came just weeks after Bezos, the CEO of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, met in person with bin Salman during the latter’s tour of Silicon Valley and the US. The two swapped phone numbers during a dinner meeting and later connected via WhatsApp.

But Bezos wasn’t the only tech luminary or celebrity who met with bin Salman on his three-week tour. So too did Cook, Page, Brin, Thiel and plenty of others. There is no evidence that their phones were also compromised, but given the stunning allegations about how Bezos’ phone was hacked, it’s not unreasonable to wonder whether others may have swapped phone numbers with the crown prince and could be at risk.

The Saudi US embassy called the allegations of hacking “absurd” in a tweet on Tuesday.

Here are some of the tech executives and other notable figures who met with the Saudi crown prince on his 2018 trip, according to The New York Times:

Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page

Saudi Embassy Google co-founder Sergey Brin, left, and Mohammad bin Salman.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Saudi Embassy Google CEO Sundar Pichai, with bin Salman and Brin.

Hiroshi Lockheimer, head of Google’s Android and Chrome divisions

Saudi Embassy Google senior vice president Hiroshi Lockheimer shaking hands with bin Salman.

Venture capitalist Peter Thiel

Saudi Embassy Peter Thiel with bin Salman.

An assortment of other venture capitalists and tech leaders, including Sam Altman and Vinod Khosla.

Saudi Embassy From left, Y Combinator Chairman Sam Altman, Palantir CEO Alex Karp, Khosla Ventures founder Vinod Khosla, Thiel, and bin Salman.

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple’s executive team, including Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams

Saudi Embassy Among those at the table on the right are Jeff Williams, Apple’s COO; Lisa Jackson, the company’s head of environment, policy and social initiatives; and Angela Ahrendts, its former retail head.

And Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates

Reuters Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates.

But bin Salman didn’t just meet with tech titans. He also met with executives from other industries, including media tycoon Rupert Murdoch.

Reuters Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp.

And Virgin Group founder Richard Branson.

Getty Images Richard Branson of Virgin Group

Bloomberg founder Michael Bloomberg

Bandar Algaloud/Saudi Kingdom Council/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Bin Salman with Michael Bloomberg

AMC CEO Adam Aron

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic AMC CEO Adam ARON

And he met with plenty of celebrities, including Oprah.

Apple Oprah Winfrey

Michael Douglas

AP Michael Douglas.

Morgan Freeman

And Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Jeff Spicer/Getty Dwayne Johnson

