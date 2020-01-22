The Saudi Crown Prince accused of hacking Jeff Bezos' phone met with more than a dozen tech execs and celebs during the same US trip. From Tim Cook to Oprah, here's everyone Mohammed bin Salman met with.

Troy Wolverton
REUTERS/Amir LevySaudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

There’s a good chance Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and venture capitalist Peter Thiel are having their phones examined right about now, in the wake of new reports about the hacking of Jeff Bezos’ phone.

A forensic analysis commissioned by Bezos suggests that it’s likely his phone was hacked in May 2018 via a file sent from a WhatsApp account used by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to reports in The Guardian and the Financial Times.

The hacking attack came just weeks after Bezos, the CEO of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, met in person with bin Salman during the latter’s tour of Silicon Valley and the US. The two swapped phone numbers during a dinner meeting and later connected via WhatsApp.

But Bezos wasn’t the only tech luminary or celebrity who met with bin Salman on his three-week tour. So too did Cook, Page, Brin, Thiel and plenty of others. There is no evidence that their phones were also compromised, but given the stunning allegations about how Bezos’ phone was hacked, it’s not unreasonable to wonder whether others may have swapped phone numbers with the crown prince and could be at risk.

The Saudi US embassy called the allegations of hacking “absurd” in a tweet on Tuesday.

Here are some of the tech executives and other notable figures who met with the Saudi crown prince on his 2018 trip, according to The New York Times:

Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page

Saudi EmbassyGoogle co-founder Sergey Brin, left, and Mohammad bin Salman.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Saudi EmbassyGoogle CEO Sundar Pichai, with bin Salman and Brin.

Hiroshi Lockheimer, head of Google’s Android and Chrome divisions

Saudi EmbassyGoogle senior vice president Hiroshi Lockheimer shaking hands with bin Salman.

Venture capitalist Peter Thiel

Saudi EmbassyPeter Thiel with bin Salman.

An assortment of other venture capitalists and tech leaders, including Sam Altman and Vinod Khosla.

Saudi EmbassyFrom left, Y Combinator Chairman Sam Altman, Palantir CEO Alex Karp, Khosla Ventures founder Vinod Khosla, Thiel, and bin Salman.

Apple CEO Tim Cook

mofa.gov.sa

Apple’s executive team, including Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams

Saudi EmbassyAmong those at the table on the right are Jeff Williams, Apple’s COO; Lisa Jackson, the company’s head of environment, policy and social initiatives; and Angela Ahrendts, its former retail head.

And Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates

ReutersMicrosoft cofounder Bill Gates.

But bin Salman didn’t just meet with tech titans. He also met with executives from other industries, including media tycoon Rupert Murdoch.

ReutersRupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp.

And Virgin Group founder Richard Branson.

Getty ImagesRichard Branson of Virgin Group

Bloomberg founder Michael Bloomberg

Bandar Algaloud/Saudi Kingdom Council/Anadolu Agency/Getty ImagesBin Salman with Michael Bloomberg

AMC CEO Adam Aron

Amy Sussman/FilmMagicAMC CEO Adam ARON

And he met with plenty of celebrities, including Oprah.

AppleOprah Winfrey

Michael Douglas

APMichael Douglas.

Morgan Freeman

Getty/Dimitrios KambourisActor Morgan Freeman

And Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Jeff Spicer/GettyDwayne Johnson

