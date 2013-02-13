Tim Cook: 'You Don't See A Large Number Of People Writing PC Apps'

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Apple’s CEO just zinged Microsoft at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco.The “app economy,” Tim Cook said, is going to “two or three players.” (Presumably he means Apple and Google, with room for maybe Microsoft or Amazon.)



“You don’t see a large number of people writing PC apps,” Cook said.

Major shot against Apple’s longtime PC rival, which prides itself on the number of Windows software developers.

