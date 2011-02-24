Now That Tim Cook's Running Apple, His Parents Are Celebs In Alabama

Tim Cook, Apple COO

Photo: Associated Press

Despite the fact that Tim Cook is basically Apple’s CEO right now, relatively little is known about the man.In the run up to Apple’s shareholder meeting today, Reuters took a crack at peeling back the curtain a little on Cook. Here’s a few choice nuggets:



Reuters has the usual talk about Cook’s operational “genius,” his love of Auburn football, and the fact that he’s a workout nut.

A former employee says, “He has a steel trap of a mind,” and, “He not only knows everything about what he’s doing, he knows everything about what you’re doing too.”

He is a “perennial” number 2 man. He even finished second in his high school class of 175. He was voted “most studious” at school.

Thanks to his success, his parents are celebrities in his hometown of Robertsdale, Alabama (population: 5,000). A local tv station profiled them in 2009, and Tim’s father said he calls home every Sunday.

