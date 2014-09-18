Apple's Design Guru Jony Ive Now Owns Steve Jobs' Private Jet

Jony Ive, Apple’s senior vice president of design, has been flying in style.
According to a recent Businessweek interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Ive currently owns a 15-seat Gulfstream jet, a private jet that used to be owned by the late Apple cofounder Steve Jobs.
Ive purchased the Gulfstream from Laurene Powell Jobs “at a discount,” according to Businessweek, and even helped Jobs design the interior.
Ive reportedly told a friend jokingly that “At least I don’t have to redesign anything.”
Ive isn’t the only Apple executive to own a private jet. Beats CEO Dr. Dre, who joined Apple’s team in May, recently posted a picture of himself and artist Gwen Stefani on the way to Apple’s iPhone 6 and Apple Watch announcement.
On my way to apple launch w dr dre ⚡️
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.