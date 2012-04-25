Tim Cook: Here's Why Microsoft's Plan For Windows 8 To Work On PCs And Tablets Is Insane

Photo: AP

On Apple’s earnings call CEO Tim Cook addressed the forthcoming tablets from Microsoft.In short, he’s a sceptic.



Microsoft’s plan is to release an operating system that works on traditional PCs as well as tablet computers.

Cook thinks that’s crazy.

He said anything can be forced to converge. But the trade offs at end of the day don’t please anyone.

“You can converge a toaster and a refrigerator,” but it won’t please anyone, he said.

In other words, trying to combine a touchscreen tablet with a PC that uses keyboards and mice is a bad idea.

He said Apple would never have the MacBook Air converge with the iPad into one device. It would need too many compromises.

He also said that Microsoft is operating from a “defensive” position, trying to protect its legacy PC business.

Microsoft’s head of PR Frank Shaw has already responded to Cook’s statements, playfully tweeting: “must be a typo. it’s not a toaster/fridge. It’s a toaster/oven. Those seem pretty popular. Just saying. #win8 #toasterovenFTW”

