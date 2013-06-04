Tim Cook: All Of The People I Trusted Told Me I Was Making A Big Mistake Going To Apple

Tim Cook discussed in more detail than usual what it was like when he decided to leave Compaq for Apple in the late nineties.



In the past, he’s said he talked to Steve Jobs and then five minutes later he was ready to jump to Apple.

Speaking to a group of MBA students at Duke, he said he charted out the pluses and minuses of joining Apple. It always had more minuses. He talked to people he trusted, people who knew him. They said, “Are you nuts?” Compaq was the biggest PC company at the time.

Any yet, he felt a pull to go to Apple. Obviously, it was the right choice.

Here’s Cook talking about intuition:

