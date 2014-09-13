Tim Cook Says He Couldn't Sleep The Night After Listening To Beats Radio For The First Time

Apple Beats co-founder Jimmy Iovine, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Beats co-founder Dr. Dre, and iTunes boss Eddy Cue.

It’s been nearly four months since Apple bought Beats for $US3 billion, and, in an interview with Charlie Rose (which will air Friday night on PBS), CEO Tim Cook says that one of the factors behind the acquisition decision was how much he loved the company’s radio subscription service.

“Jimmy [Iovine] had told me how great it was,” Tim Cooks says in the interview. “So one night I’m sitting playing with theirs versus some others, and all of a sudden it dawns on me that when I listen to theirs for a while, I feel completely different. And the reason is that they recognised that human curation was important in the subscription service.”

Beats offers really personalised playlists, thanks to a recommendation engine built by expert curators.

“That the sequencing of songs that you listen to affect how you feel,” Tim Cook says. “It’s hard to describe, but you know it when you feel it. So that night — I couldn’t sleep that night! And I was thinking, ‘We need to do this.'”

Watch the full interview clip about Apple buying Beats here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.