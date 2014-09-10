Tim Cook Overheard After Apple's Event: I Feel 'Victorious'

AP A ‘victorious’ Tim Cook.

After announcing Apple’s new products, CEO Tim Cook was milling about with the media in the product demo area.

One reporter who was in the demo area tweeted that he overheard Tim Cook say the following, “I wouldn’t call it a relief. I’d say it feels victorious.”

OH Tim Cook: I wouldn’t call it a relief. Id say it feels victorious.

— Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) September 9, 2014

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Tim Cook didn’t use the phrase “victorious” but he seemed to beam with the same sort of confidence.

“Innovation is alive and well at Apple. You can scream it from the rooftops,” Cook tells the Journal.

He says the new iPhones will lead to the “the mother of all upgrades.” He says the new phones are “appreciably better in every single way” and he thinks Android users will jump to the iPhone.

Cook is correct to expect a massive upgrade cycle from consumers. The new line of iPhone’s is Apple’s strongest in history. It finally has a phone for just about every taste, and nearly every budget. Starting at ~$400 for the iPhone 5C and running up to $US949 for a top of the line iPhone 6 Plus, Apple has multiple screen sizes and prices.

In May, we ran this chart which shows how many people in the U.S. are on older versions of the iPhone. As you can see, roughly half of the people on the major carriers are overdue to upgrade their phones.

