Tim Cook On Microsoft's Surface Tablet: It's Like A Car That Flies And Floats

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

On the company’s earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook was asked about Microsoft’s attempt to crack the tablet market with the Surface.He warned that he hasn’t played with one himself, but from what he’s read, “it’s a fairly compromised, confusing product.”



He added, that one of the toughest things you do when you make a product is make hard trade offs. You have to “decide what a product should be.”

Cook doesn’t believe Microsoft was willing to make trade offs. He joked, “I supposed you could design a car that flies and floats, but it wouldn’t do those things very well.”

This is not the first time he took a jab at Microsoft’s tablet plans. Previously he said, “You can converge a toaster and a refrigerator,” but it won’t please anyone.

Microsoft believes its filling a demand that exists between iPads and laptops. It thinks it’s nailed it with the Surface.

Cook doesn’t. He said people have wanted iPads and “I think they will continue to do that.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.