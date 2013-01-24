Tim Cook Attempts To Debunk rumours That Apple Cut iPhone Supply Orders

Photo: AP

The biggest Apple story last week was that Apple reportedly cut orders on iPhone supplies. As a result, the stock tanked.



CEO Tim Cook addressed the rumour on today’s earnings call, saying even if the rumour was true, one data point shouldn’t be taken as a sign for how Apple’s whole business is performing.

“I’d stress that even if a particular data point were to be factual, it would be impossible to interpret the effect on our business,” Cook said. “Our supply chain is very complex…there’s a long list of things that would make any single data point not a great proxy for what’s going on.”

He also said it would be impossible for one supplier to know what’s going on with Apple’s future business plans.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.