Tim Cook's Explanation For Why Apple Won't Make An iPhone With A Bigger Screen

One of the biggest criticisms of Apple’s mobile product lineup lately has been that it refuses to make devices with larger screens. Meanwhile, it’s clear there are plenty of consumers who like the larger screen, especially on devices like Samsung’s Galaxy S III phone and Galaxy Note II phablet.



On today’s earnings call, CEO Tim Cook addressed the matter, defending Apple’s choice to keep the iPhone’s screen relatively small compared to other smartphones.

“The iPhone 5 screen offers a new four-inch retina display,” Cook said. “It also provides a larger screen without sacrificing one-handed use. We put a lot of thought into screen sizes and we think we picked the right one.”

There was a big rumour last weekend that Apple had plans to make a bigger iPhone with a 4.8-inch screen. It looks like Cook just shot that rumour down. For now.

