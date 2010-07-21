Apple COO Tim Cook On iPhone 4: "Selling Every Unit We Can Make"

Tim Cook, Apple COO

Photo: Associated Press

On Apple’s earnings call, COO Tim Cook was asked directly if the “Antennagate” antenna controversy was affecting iPhone 4 sales. His answer, “We are selling every unit we can make.”Looks like people consumers aren’t too disturbed yet.



As for the shortages of iPhone 4s, Cook said, “My phone is ringing off the hook for people who want more supply.” Basically, Apple is trying its best.

Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster suggested Apple might constrain supply to build buzz. Cook shot that down, saying he wants to sell products as soon as possible.

See Also: How To Fix Your iPhone 4 Antenna Problem

