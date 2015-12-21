Tim Cook had just one thing to say when asked about Apple's car plans on 60 Minutes

Apple CEO Tim Cook is keeping quiet on any plans the company might have to get into the car business.

During a 60 Minutes segment Sunday evening, Cook was asked about Apple’s ambitions in the space.

Specifically, Charlie Rose asked Cook “How hard is it to say Apple will be in the car business?”

Cook first replied with laughter, then he had just one comment.

“One of the great things about Apple is we probably have more secrecy here than the CIA,” Cook said.

While that may be true, we do have some indicators that Apple is at least looking into the car industry.

Earlier this year, the California Department of Motor Vehicle told Tech Insider that Apple had met with the agency to discuss state regulations for testing autonomous vehicles.

The Wall Street Journal has also reported that the company will roll out its first all electric vehicle in 2019, however, the vehicle will not be autonomous.

NOW WATCH: Everything you need to know about the Apple car



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.