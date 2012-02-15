Tim Cook: I'm Not Going To Witness The Slow Death Of Apple On My Watch

Photo: AP

The number one risk for Apple going forward is that it will lose its way now that Steve Jobs is dead.Tim Cook tried his best to put all of that to rest today telling investors he would not “witness, or permit” the slow death of Apple’s unique culture.



What makes Apple special, and what was “grilled” into him by Steve Jobs, is that Apple revolves around “great products.” And that is not going to change any time soon.

Here is our live transcription of what Cook said. It’s not word for word accurate, but it’s pretty close:

You can’t replicate Apple. It has a unique culture.

I’m not going to witness, or permit the slow undoing of it. I believe in it so deeply.

Steve grilled in all of us that the company should revolve around great products and we should stay extremely focused on few things. We should only go into markets where we can make a significant contribution to society.

And so these things, along with keeping excellence in everything at Apple, these are the things I focus on, and I think those are the things that make Apple this magical place.

I think people want to do life’s best work [in a place like that] and there is no better thrill to look at a market and see people using iPhones, or go to gym and see people using iPads. It brings a smile to my face.

There’s no replacement for that. There is no substitute for that. We’re always focused on the future. We don’t sit and think about how great things were yesterday. I love that trait. I think those things drive us forward.

It’s a privilege to be a part of it.

