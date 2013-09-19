This Photo Tells You Everything You Need To Know About Tim Cook, Jony Ive, And Apple

Tim Cook is on the cover of Bloomberg Businessweek alongside Apple’s head of design Jony Ive and software chief Craig Federighi.

They look downright cheery, laughing at all of Apple’s critics.

Cook and his team say they’ve never been more confident in Apple. When asked how he feels about Apple’s slipping stock, Cook replied:

“I don’t feel euphoric on the up, and I don’t slit my wrists when it goes down. I have ridden the roller coaster too many times for that.”

Check out Bloomberg Businessweek’s cover art, which captures their confidence.

