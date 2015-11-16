Tim Cook says that Apple will never make a combined MacBook and iPad

Steve Kovach/Tech Insider The iPad Pro displaying a video in the top left corner while performing other tasks.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said in an interview with The Irish Independent that Apple will never make a “converged” MacBook and iPad as the experience would be a “compromise” for users.

“We feel strongly that customers are not really looking for a converged Mac and iPad because what that would wind up doing, or what we’re worried would happen, is that neither experience would be as good as the customer wants,” said Cook.

These comments come after Cook suggested that consumers no longer wanted a PC.

Apple recently launched the iPad Pro, a larger iPad that’s more powerful and aimed at business users. The iPad Pro has been compared to the Microsoft Surface which runs Windows and is closer to a laptop than a tablet. But Cook described the experience of using a Surface as “diluted.”

Cook said at the BoxWorks conference in San Francisco in September that combining Apple’s mobile and desktop operating systems would “subtract from both.”

