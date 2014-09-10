Here's The Memo Apple CEO Tim Cook Sent To Employees After The iPhone 6 Unveiling

Tuesday was a giant day for Apple. The company finally announced its iPhone 6, the larger-sized iPhone 6 Plus, and its first-ever smartwatch, called the Apple Watch.

If that wasn’t enough, the company introduced its very first mobile payments system as well.

CEO Tim Cook sent out a memo to the Apple team summing up Tuesday’s announcements and congratulating them for all their hard work.

In the memo, which 9to5Mac just published, Cook calls the company’s new pair of smartphones “the biggest advancements in iPhone history.” He also says the Apple Watch will “change what people expect from wearable technology.”

Take a look at the full memo below.

Team, It’s an incredible day for Apple. We’ve just wrapped up an exciting event at the Flint Center here in Cupertino, where we announced two extraordinary new iPhones — iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus — which are the biggest advancements in iPhone history. Our customers won’t believe the amazing performance from our new A8 chip and the stunning 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch Retina HD displays. These are the thinnest iPhones ever, delivering those bigger displays in a dramatic new design. We also introduced Apple Pay, a whole new category of service that makes paying at the cashier or online easier, more secure and more private. It’s another example of how hard we work to solve complex problems and make them simple for our users. And of course, we unveiled our most personal device ever with Apple Watch. This is a product which will change what people expect from wearable technology. Apple Watch lets you connect and communicate in a more intimate way, featuring a revolutionary user interface for an exquisitely crafted product that people will love to wear. It also includes comprehensive health and fitness apps that can help people lead healthier lives. You’re going to hear a lot more about Apple Watch and what it can do in the months to come. A day like today reminds us what sets Apple apart from any other company on earth. We bring together the best hardware, software and services to create a seamless and intuitive user experience. Our products enrich people’s lives, which is something rare and special. Congratulations to all of you who worked so hard to deliver these amazing innovations for our customers. I hope you are as excited as I am about this new chapter in Apple’s story. Tim

