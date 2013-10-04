Tim Cook Sends Out A Letter To Apple Employees Reminding Them That Tomorrow Is The Two-Year Anniversary Of Steve Jobs Death

Tim Cook sent out a memo to Apple’s employees reminding them that tomo

rrow is the two year anniversary of Steve Jobs’ death.

Mark Gurman at 9 to 5 Mac got the memo. Here it is:

Team-Tomorrow marks the second anniversary of Steve’s death. I hope everyone will reflect on what he meant to all of us and to the world. Steve was an amazing human being and left the world a better place. I think of him often and find enormous strength in memories of his friendship, vision and leadership. He left behind a company that only he could have built and his spirit will forever be the foundation of Apple. We will continue to honour his memory by dedicating ourselves to the work he loved so much. There is no higher tribute to his memory. I know that he would be proud of all of you. Best, Tim

