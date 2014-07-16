Here's The Memo Apple CEO Tim Cook Sent To Employees About The New IBM Partnership

Apple just announced a new partnership with IBM that will bring its mobile devices into the enterprise space, and CEO Tim Cook just sent out an internal memo to employees elaborating on the news.

In the memo, which was published by Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac, Cook emphasises how IBM’s big data analytics and influence in the corporate world could open up large opportunities for Apple.

Through the partnership, IBM will be able to sell Apple’s iPads and iPhones to its massive network of business customers. IBM will also develop cloud software for iOS, which could give Apple more of an edge when it comes to mobile productivity.

Here’s Cook’s memo in full:

Team, Today, we announced a groundbreaking new partnership with IBM that will enable enterprises to put the power of big data analytics at their employees’ fingertips on their iOS device. This exclusive global partnership brings together Apple’s legendary ease-of-use and integrated hardware and software with IBM’s unmatched industry depth, enterprise software and expertise in big data analytics. It also builds on the incredible momentum in Apple’s enterprise business. iPhone and iPad can be found in 98% of the Fortune 500. People love to use iOS devices and Apple delivers the things companies need most — security and scalable deployment along with a powerful platform for apps. With this announcement, we’re now putting IBM’s renowned big data analytics at iOS users’ fingertips, which opens up a large market opportunity for Apple. This is a radical step for enterprise and something only Apple and IBM can deliver. IBM is known for helping customers leverage big data and analytics to make their businesses run better. With over 100,000 consultants and sales professionals, they also have massive scale and global reach. IBM’s sales and consulting teams will also be selling iPad, iPhone and AppleCare for Enterprise as part of the partnership. This partnership brings together the best of both companies. It’s great news for Apple, IBM and for enterprise customers worldwide and I’m really excited to see it take off. Tim

