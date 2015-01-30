TIM COOK: The 'Majority' Of New iPhones Were Purchased By Former Android Users

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook speaks on stage during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013.

Coming off his company’s historic quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook told The Wall Street Journal that “fewer than 15% of iPhone buyers” were upgrading from other, older iPhones, and that the “majority” of new iPhone customers had switched from a smartphone running Android.

This is obviously huge for Apple, mainly because the newer bigger iPhones are convincing non-Apple customers to go iPhone. This is particularly true in China, where Apple reportedly sold more smartphones in the country than any other company in the last quarter, according to research firm Canalys. In the previous quarter, Apple was the No. 6 smartphone maker, and had just 9% market share. Now it has 17% market share in China — nearly double from the last quarter.

Apple is still the most valuable company in the world with an annual revenue of $US183 billion. In the last quarter alone, the company’s revenue rose 30% and its profit grew 38% to $US18 billion. That’s the most profit any company has ever achieved in a single quarter in history. And it looks like Apple will be able to sustain this amazing growth.

“We certainly believe there are legs to it,” Cook said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.