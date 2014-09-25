Tim Cook Is Giving Apple Employees Thanksgiving Week Off After A Wildly Successful IPhone 6 Launch

Getty Images/Justin Sullivan Tim Cook visited the Palo Alto Apple Store last week.

It’s been a good past few weeks for Apple.

So good, in fact, that Tim Cook is giving Apple employees the whole week of Thanksgiving off, according to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman.

The announcement came in a memo Apple’s CEO sent to all employees.

“Just two weeks ago, we launched the biggest advancements in iPhone history with iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, which our customers absolutely love,” wrote Cook. “Each of these introductions represents years of innovation and hard work by teams all across Apple.”

Cook said that Apple’s corporate team will get Thanksgiving week off, while the retail division will get days off in lieu of the days they will work that week.

Still, three extra days off is nothing to complain about.

Here’s the full memo:

Team, This month has been one for the record books. Just two weeks ago, we launched the biggest advancements in iPhone history with iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, which our customers absolutely love. We introduced Apple Pay, a new service which will make mobile payments easier, more secure and more private. And we previewed the next chapter in Apple’s story with Apple Watch, our most personal device ever and one which has already captured the world’s imagination. Our customers are enjoying new ways to use their iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with iOS 8’s intuitive new features, and the ground-breaking security of iOS 8 has demonstrated our strong commitment to protecting users’ privacy. Coming up this fall is OS X Yosemite, with continuity features that deliver an even more fluid experience across all our iOS devices and Macs. Each of these introductions represents years of innovation and hard work by teams all across Apple. Many of you have put the best work of your lives into these amazing new products, which bring together world-class hardware, software and services in the way only Apple can. This is what we do best, and the result transforms people’s lives. It’s simply inspiring. I am also incredibly inspired and proud of all of our work to protect the environment, advance human rights, and change the way teachers teach and students learn. Without you, none of these accomplishments would have been possible. Our people are the soul of our company, and we all need time to refresh and renew. To provide that time, and to recognise all of these achievements — as well as your boundless talent and dedication — I’m happy to announce that we’re extending the Thanksgiving holiday this year. We will shut down with pay on November 24, 25 and 26 so our teams can enjoy the whole week off. Retail, AppleCare, and several other teams will continue to serve our customers over those days, but will receive the same amount of time off at a date that’s best for them. Please check with your manager for details. International teams will schedule vacation days when appropriate for their country. Enjoy the extra time off with your families and loved ones. You’ve earned it! Tim

