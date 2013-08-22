If Tim Cook Doesn't Like What You Say In A Meeting, He'll Change How He Rocks In His Chair And Skewer You In One Sentence

AP Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Reuters has a big

profile on Apple CEO Tim Cookout this week that covers how he’s been managing the company since Steve Jobs passed away.

The meat of the article says that there’s a perception at Apple right now that Cook may not have what it takes to push for the same kind of revolutionary products Jobs once did.

But that doesn’t mean he isn’t a respected manager. One of the most interesting nuggets in the profile explains how Cook manages meetings.

According to the report, Cook likes to sit quietly in meetings, dishing out criticism only when he thinks it’s necessary.

One of the only insights his team has into Cook’s thinking during meetings is how he sits in his chair. Here’s an excerpt from the Reuters profile:

Still, he has a tough side. In meetings, Cook is so calm as to be nearly unreadable, sitting silently with hands clasped in front of himself. Any change in the constant rocking of his chair is one sign subordinates look for: when he simply listens, they’re heartened if there is no change in the pace of his rocking. “He could skewer you with a sentence,” the person said. “He would say something along the lines of ‘I don’t think that’s good enough’ and that would be the end of it and you would just want to crawl into a hole and die.”

