Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Germany

Tim Cook is in Germany this week, visiting a factory supplying materials for Apple’s new campus as well as the office of the BILD newspaper.

9to5Mac reports that Cook visited the office of the BILD newspaper on Tuesday. We don’t know exactly why Cook is there – all we know is that he has met with the newspapers editors, wandered around their office, and showed off the Apple Watch.

Here are some photos on Twitter of Cook visiting BILD:





Cook was photographed wearing an Apple Watch at the BILD office.

On Monday, Cook travelled to Augsburg in Germany to visit Seele, the company behind the glass panels being installed in Apple’s giant new campus.

Here’s the last of 2400 giant panels for Apple Campus 2. Thanks to the innovative glass makers at seele in Augsburg! pic.twitter.com/bZVe3dIGL0

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 23, 2015

Tim Cook posed for photos with the staff of Seele. He reportedly told staff that they are “the best in the world.”

Apple-CEO Tim Cook visits German Seele Group, producer of the glass front of the new #Apple Campus 2 #hiddenchampion pic.twitter.com/AFHonW4wl2

— Christoph Dernbach (@CDernbach) February 23, 2015

